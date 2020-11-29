NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of NIKE worth $286,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. 3,506,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,291. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

