Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Hits $17.93 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a total market cap of $17.93 million and $1.31 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,014.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.28 or 0.03060190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.01529145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00417468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.71 or 0.00670073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00403049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00034413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00094588 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,687,613,757 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,863,757 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

