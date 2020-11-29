Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $25,585.34 and $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

