Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Noir has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $195,251.75 and approximately $316.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00298480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00920321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471110 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00166093 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,373,557 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

