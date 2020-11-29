Noku (NOKU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,037.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Noku has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $1,037.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00371051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.67 or 0.02898190 BTC.

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

