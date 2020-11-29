noob.finance Price Reaches $8.02 on Exchanges ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. noob.finance has a market cap of $175,361.64 and approximately $7,148.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance token can now be bought for $8.02 or 0.00043888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 152.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00165721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00920996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165003 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance.

Buying and Selling noob.finance

