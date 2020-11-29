Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4569 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

OSB stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.53, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. Norbord has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

