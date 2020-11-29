Nord/LB Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €105.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €106.13 ($124.85).

ETR KBX opened at €107.68 ($126.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €111.32 ($130.96). The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

