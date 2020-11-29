Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Nordstrom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of JWN opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

