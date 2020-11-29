NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,915. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

