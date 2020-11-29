Novacoin Market Cap Tops $678,232.15 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $678,232.15 and $911.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,082.55 or 1.00074810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003024 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.