Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 41.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,173,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $1,965,660.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX traded up $23.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.69. 11,777,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

