NuBits (USNBT) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. NuBits has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,084.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00298480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00920321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471110 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00166093 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

