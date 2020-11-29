Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the highest is $5.07 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $19.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $20.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.07. 1,052,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 80,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

