Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $34.17

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $151.74 million and $45.48 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $34.17 or 0.00188592 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00372987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.02880724 BTC.

Numeraire is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,191 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

