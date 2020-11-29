NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $301,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

