NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.45. 4,181,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.27. The stock has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

