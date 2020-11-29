NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.45. 4,181,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

