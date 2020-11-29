OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

Shares of OERLF opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.