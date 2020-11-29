Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.66 Million

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post sales of $426.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.38 million and the highest is $434.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $560.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 780,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,265. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

