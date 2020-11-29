OIN Finance (OIN) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $547,246.31 and approximately $219,282.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00165155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00298926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00921594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00468760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00165754 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

