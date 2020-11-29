Old West Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,334 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

