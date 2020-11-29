OmiseGO (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020514 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00582114 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

