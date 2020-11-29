Omni (OMNI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $389,675.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $389,675.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00016530 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00431053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002743 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,108 coins and its circulating supply is 562,792 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

