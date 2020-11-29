Omni Partners LLP Invests $302,000 in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMMCU. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.

OTCMKTS:NMMCU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

About North Mountain Merger

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

