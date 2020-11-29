OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

