On.Live (ONL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,663.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, On.Live has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. On.Live has a market cap of $464,905.78 and $2,663.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00372987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.02880724 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

