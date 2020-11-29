One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

OSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

OSS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 150,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 135.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.