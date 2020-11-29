One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OSS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of 135.07 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.01% of One Stop Systems worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

