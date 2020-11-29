OneLedger (OLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,459.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $102,459.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00375856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.65 or 0.02933391 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,330,137 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinEx, Kucoin, BitForex, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.