OneRoot Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $956,627.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $956,627.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

