Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $460.37 million and $145.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00019424 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020489 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014881 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00052375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003983 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00840179 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,464,689 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

