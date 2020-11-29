Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $760,578.65 and $31,131.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00298480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00920321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471110 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00166093 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.