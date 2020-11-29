Opus Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $185,522.93 and $13.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opus has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00375876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.38 or 0.02924861 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.