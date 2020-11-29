OracleChain Reaches Market Cap of $312,934.10 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $312,934.10 and approximately $16,770.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OracleChain has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165029 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00298698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00925308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470051 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165890 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

