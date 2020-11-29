Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $461,722.80 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,163.09 or 1.00086239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00589861 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00604319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00128576 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

