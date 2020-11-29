Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $112.06 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00373401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.02905879 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.