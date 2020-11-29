Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ONVO stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Organovo by 57.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 146.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

