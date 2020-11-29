Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ASX:ORI) Plans $0.17 Final Dividend

Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ASX:ORI) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$15.75.

In related news, insider Alberto Calderon 207,841 shares of Orica Limited (ORI.AX) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd.

Orica Limited (ORI.AX) Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

