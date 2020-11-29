Origin Protocol (OGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.55 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $23.31 million and $6.55 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,192,590 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

