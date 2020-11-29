Origo (OGO) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Origo token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $597,782.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00373239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.86 or 0.02899475 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.