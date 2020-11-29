Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ORKLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 3,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

