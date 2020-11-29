Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,240. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

