Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Receives C$21.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.00. 257,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,882. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.86. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -22.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

