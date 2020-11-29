Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Outfront Media by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Outfront Media by 648.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 1,330,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 1,280,983 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,269,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 388,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

