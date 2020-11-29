Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Critical Analysis

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and FinVolution Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 7.43 $498.91 million $1.54 8.92 FinVolution Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FinVolution Group.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09% FinVolution Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Owl Rock Capital and FinVolution Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 FinVolution Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.42, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. FinVolution Group has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.31%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Owl Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. FinVolution Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Owl Rock Capital pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Owl Rock Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats FinVolution Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of June 30, 2020, it had approximately 110.4 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

