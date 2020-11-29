PAC Global Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. PAC Global has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $5,299.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,700,077,682 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

