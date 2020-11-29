PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.93 Million

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce sales of $288.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $273.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 360,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

