PancakeSwap Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and $311,403.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00165013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00298668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00923500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469865 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165846 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 85,588,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,705,495 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

