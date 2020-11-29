Pandacoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $38.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

